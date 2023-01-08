Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre, who is a popular name in the TV industry, got candid about her style statement, her fashion icon, and also gave tips on what one should keep in mind while choosing their attire. She said: "I enjoy wearing comfortable clothes. My idea is never to overdress but to be elegant and subtle. Salwaar Kameez and saris are my favourite Indian attire. These outfits never go out of fashion. They are versatile, elegant, classy, and known for their intricate designs and drapes." Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosts Screening of Oscar Shortlisted Chhello Show Aka Last Film Show at Her LA Mansion (View Pics & Video).

"So, they are comfortable and beautiful at the same time and enhance a woman's personality and beauty. I have a good sari collection for every occasion in my wardrobe, accumulated over the years from my travels across the country. When I am not shooting or going out, I prefer comfortable clothing like loose-fit t-shirts, pyjamas and shorts. Especially in the summertime, shorts are a must." Year Ender 2022 Recap: From Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor, Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood This Year!

In a conversation with IANS, she further shared some fashion tips and what one should keep in mind while choosing outfits and colours: "As I said before, fashion reflects one's personality and style. So one should also wear clothes that make them comfortable. "Then come the cut, design, colour, fabric and alike that suits one's personality and complements it. Sometimes, your mood, season, and occasions also define your choice of clothing."

"For example, we prefer wearing more light and breathable fabrics in summer, but one can choose bright or pastel colours depending on your personality or the colours one likes and looks good on them. Regarding trend following, one can opt for the current designs or patterns in focus, but it should go with your style and body type. So following a trend blindly can be a fashion disaster if one does not consider these things."

She added about her choice of colours and shared: "I feel blessed that most colours suit me well. So I never have to think so much about a particular colour. I choose colours based on many things, such as occasion, something that compliments my skin tone and body type, and how well it brings out my personality.

"I wear most colours, but I choose accordingly. If I am attending a party, I prefer wearing bright and vibrant colours to set the party mood, but if I am vacationing, I'll go for fun patterns, and for daily wear, I will choose light and pastel colours." Revealing her fashion icon, she said: "Priyanka Chopra has always been and will continue to be my fashion icon. She is stylish, classy and experimental in her fashion and manages to carry it off easily and elegantly. Her sense of style is about confidence, which strongly reflects her attire."

"She can carry off both Indian and western so elegantly, which stands out completely. She does not follow a trend but sets a new trend!" "Another actor's style that I have always admired is late Sridevi Ji, especially during my childhood. I always found her so graceful, fun and classy in her way. Her versatility could be seen in her fashion, which I have always admired," Shubhangi concluded.

