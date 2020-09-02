Actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been in the eye of the storm once again for her professional life. Remember her whole Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain saga? She has made similar claims and alleged her new show Gangs of Filmistan makers of favouring Sunil Grover, not following safety protocols on set and also of making artists work overtime. In fact, in her conversation with ETimes, Shilpa had said, "We were told that we will shoot for the show only twice in a week and we are ending up shooting every day. We are getting tortured. I saw that day 'bechara' Siddharth Sagar was in every gag the other day. He was so tired and had tears in his eyes. He was not saying anything because he wants to work. He fears being sacked from the show. He will get banned or he will get boycotted." Shilpa Shinde Alleges Gangs of Filmistan Makers of Making Actors Work Overtime, Not Following Safety Protocols and Sunil Grover of Taking Over Other Actors' Gags (Deets Inside).

However, in a conversation with SpotboyE, Sidharth Sagar has rubbished Shilpa Shinde's claims. "I really don't know why did she tell all this. I also got to know about it after the article was shown to me. I am working with the best people and enjoying shooting the gags completely. I am someone who has worked for long 24 hours in one go and that also didn't make me cry here to we are working just 12 hours a day. I really don't understand what is Shilpa benefitting from all this," said Sidharth. Gangs of Filmistan Producer Preeti Simoes Rubbishes Shilpa Shinde's Claims Of Favouritism Towards Sunil Grover and Flouting Safety Guidelines.

Dismissing Shilpa's allegations that Sunil Grover takes over other artists' acts, Sidharth continued, "Not at all. He is an amazing person and a brilliant artist. He always gives us space. I have no complaints against him."

Shilpa was all set to make her television comeback after Bigg Boss 11 with Gangs of Filmistan, which also stars Sunil Grover, Sidharth Sagar, Sughanda Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Upasna Singh and Paritosh Tripathi. Unfortunately, Shilpa has made an exit from the show even before it aired its first episode recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).