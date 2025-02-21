Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has sparked outrage after a controversial comment on the popular cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. During a recent episode, Khan referred to Holi as the "favourite festival of chhapris," using a derogatory term typically aimed at unruly, often reckless young men. Her statement, "saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai," has incited widespread criticism for its insensitive and disparaging tone. ‘Not Our Indian Culture’: Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Wearing Monokini With Unbuttoned Hot Shorts at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Farah Khan Slammed For Her Insensitive Comment on Hindu  Festival Holi

Several social media users expressed disappointment over Farah Khan's remark, accusing her of insulting sentiments. On Celebrity MasterChef, while conversing with contestant Gaurav Khanna, Khan turned toward the camera and made a controversial comment about "chhapris" and Holi. This statement has since drawn widespread criticism, with many labelling her comment as "shameful" and condemning her for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

'Shameful'

'Hypocrite'

'Disrespecting Hindu Festival'

'Disease Mindset'

Farah Khan has yet to comment on this Celebrity MasterChef controversy. She is currently seen hosting and judging the show alongside chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as judges. Recently, she also made headlines for a comment directed at Sania Mirza’s son, Izhaan, when she jokingly said, “Do a Udit ji on me,” referencing the kissing controversy involving singer Udit Narayan.

Celebrity MasterChef also features contestants such as Usha Nadkarni, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, among others. The cooking reality show airs daily at 8 PM IST on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

