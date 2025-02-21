Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has sparked outrage after a controversial comment on the popular cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. During a recent episode, Khan referred to Holi as the "favourite festival of chhapris," using a derogatory term typically aimed at unruly, often reckless young men. Her statement, "saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai," has incited widespread criticism for its insensitive and disparaging tone. ‘Not Our Indian Culture’: Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Wearing Monokini With Unbuttoned Hot Shorts at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Farah Khan Slammed For Her Insensitive Comment on Hindu Festival Holi

Several social media users expressed disappointment over Farah Khan’s remark, accusing her of insulting sentiments. On Celebrity MasterChef, while conversing with contestant Gaurav Khanna, Khan turned toward the camera and made a controversial comment about "chhapris" and Holi. This statement has since drawn widespread criticism, with many labelling her comment as "shameful" and condemning her for perpetuating negative stereotypes. ‘Dipika Kakar Ki Tabiyat Barabar Nahi’: Usha Nadkarni CONFIRMS ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress’ Exit From Farah Khan-Hosted ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

'Shameful'

One more shameful comment from Farah Khan. Being a judge and a host of the show, she shd be more respectful towards others & the festivals of our country#GauravKhanna is a gentleman. Calling him a chapdi was not cool. Insulting Holi was not cool @SonyLIV #CelebrityMasterChefs https://t.co/c4EIRTzeEh — Ashapurna 💫✨ (@Ashapurna30) February 19, 2025

'Hypocrite'

Farah Khan is an absolute idiot and hypocrite, nach gane k alawa aur kuch to aata nhi h jab bhi muh khulta h shit comes out.#holi — Aditya Pandey (@adityapandey212) February 19, 2025

'Disrespecting Hindu Festival'

"Sare cchapri ladke ka pasandeeda festival Holi hi hota hai" Disrespecting Hindu festivals has been normalised by celebs like @TheFarahKhan. Instead of Samay, people like her should be put on trial but since she's a member of bollywood there won't be any consequences pic.twitter.com/mvLYoqTNa7 — ex. capt (@thephukdi) February 18, 2025

'Disease Mindset'

"Sare chhapri ladkon ka pasandeeda festival Holi hi hota hai" (Holi is the favorite festival of all lecherous boys) -Farah Khan, whose brother Sajid Khan is one of the biggest sexual predators of Urduwood, and who herself directed tr@sh like 'Main Hoo Na' depicting ex-Indian… pic.twitter.com/BZcahuEmr2 — HinduPost (@hindupost) February 20, 2025

Farah Khan has yet to comment on this Celebrity MasterChef controversy. She is currently seen hosting and judging the show alongside chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as judges. Recently, she also made headlines for a comment directed at Sania Mirza’s son, Izhaan, when she jokingly said, “Do a Udit ji on me,” referencing the kissing controversy involving singer Udit Narayan.

Celebrity MasterChef also features contestants such as Usha Nadkarni, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, among others. The cooking reality show airs daily at 8 PM IST on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

