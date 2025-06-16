Ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is gearing up for the release of the second season of his hit show Special Ops. On Monday, he treated the audience to an intriguing trailer of the upcoming season, which stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. ‘Special Ops’ Season 2 Teaser: Kay Kay Menon Returns As Himmat Singh for Neeraj Pandey’s JioHotstar Series (Watch Video).

With Kay Kay Menon reprising his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh, the makers promise a deeper, darker, and more urgent mission than ever before. On what fans can expect from Special Ops 2, Neeraj Pandey, in a press note, said, "This season reflects the times we live in, where the enemy doesn't announce their arrival. The new-age warfare has altered everything we know about threat, security, and sacrifice. Special Ops 2 is about the war we don't see, until it hits home. It's a reminder that in today's world, the greatest battles are fought without a single bullet fired, but the damage runs just as deep."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Special Ops 2’:

Kay Kay Menon also opened up about reprising his iconic character of Himmat Singh. "Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn't visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There's a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector."

Director Shivam Nair added, "With Special Ops 2.0, we've truly raised the bar--in scale, storytelling, and intensity. This season dives into a world where intelligence operations collide with the fast-changing landscape of AI, digital warfare, and cybersecurity. It's not just thrilling--it's timely. Reuniting with Neeraj Pandey has been creatively rewarding, and together, we've built something that feels both urgent and cinematic." Karan Tacker also shared how his character of Farooq Ali has evolved over the years.

"Farooq has evolved and so has the mission. This season forced us to think beyond guns and disguises. The tension lies in not knowing where the next hit will come from because the enemy is invisible. I'm incredibly proud to be back".

Tahir Raj Bashin, who will be seen as an antagonist in the show, said, "Joining the world of Special Ops has been an electricfying adrenalin rush. This role pushed me emotionally and physically. Speaking of the character, what makes this antagonist exciting to portray is how layered and rooted in the real world he is. He doesn't need guns, he uses code, data, and people's blind trust. That's what makes him truly dangerous! He doesn't belong to fiction, he exists in the world we live in today". Special Ops 2 will be out on JioHotstar on July 11.