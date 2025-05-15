Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): After the success of its first season, Neeraj Pandey's popular spy series 'Special Ops' is back with its second season.

The makers of the highly awaited spy series, which will see actor Kay Kay Menon reprise his role as the tough and resourceful spy Himmat Singh, unveiled the teaser for the series on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Release Date: After Legal Battle With PVR Inox, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Film to Now Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date!.

The video opens with Menon as Himmat Singh coordinating with his team from the war room. This is followed by Karan Tacker, who plays Farooq Ali, taking down terrorists single-handedly. Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin are also part of the espionage thriller.

Taking to his Instagram account, makers shared the teaser along with a caption that read, "Himmat and the team is back! #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, coming soon, only on #JioHotstar

Also Read | 'Already Lost Interest': 'All of Us Are Dead' Fans REACT As Roh Yoon Seo Exits Season 2 Cast of Park Solomon's Zombie Apocalypse Series Amid Release Delays.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJqtcsKMXyJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Special Ops 2 is a sequel to Special Ops (2020) and a spin-off of Special Ops 1.5 (2021).

The series is set to stream on JioHotstar, with the release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Kay Kay Menon was last seen in the series 'Murshid'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)