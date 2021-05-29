Actor Pratik Gandhi likes to experiment with his palette but "ghar ka khana" his go-to food. "Most of the time 'ghar ka khana' (homecooked food) is my go-to food, but I keep experimenting. I like food. I like exploring different and new cuisines," Pratik told IANS. Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Is a Fan of Biopics, Says ‘It Is One Format I Love the Most’.

The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the popular series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", is currently busy shooting for the upcoming horror comedy "Atithi Bhooto Bhava". Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Says It Took Him Almost 16 Years to Reach This Place.

He opened up on his food choices on "Star Vs Food", where he was seen trying his hand at whipping up cold-roasted globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms. The show airs on Discovery+.

