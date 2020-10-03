The next episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see the residents of the beloved Gokuldham society undertake a COVID-19 test, after Abdul develops symptoms of the Coronavirus. After's Abdul's symptoms are known to the Gokuldhaam residents, they fear that they too have been infected with Coronavirus. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: Abdul Chacha Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms, Gokuldhaam Members Lock Society Gates.

In the previous episodes, we see how society secretary Bhide does the right thing by locking the society gate so nobody either enters or exits from the society compound, thus controlling the possible spread of virus. Municipality officials, upon intimation, take quick action by sealing off the society and conducting cleaning and sanitization of the premises. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 Episodes, Here's What Producer Asit Kumar Modi Has To Say.

The healthcare staff rushes to the site to examine the residents. And in the coming episodes, we'll see Gokuldhaam Society’s residents getting checked for their temperatures and pulse rates, as they are anxious about whether they too have contracted it. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Daya Ben' To Return By Navratri, With Or Without Disha Vakani?.

Meanwhile, Abdul is isolated in the Society’s Club House. The municipal officials visit the Society to sanitize it and also test Abdul along with the rest of its residents. Everyone co-operates with the procedures and follows all the safety measures and the guidelines advised by the Government. Well, what will their results turn out to be?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).