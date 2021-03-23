Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a fan favourite sitcom for a decade now. The best part about the serial is that it is fun and the makers always churn a storyline that's relevant as per the current scenario. The show sees many prominent faces like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, among others. However, the mystery behind Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to the iconic drama has been the point of discussion for quite a time now. On the same lines, a report in Koimoi also stated that Daya is not making a comeback. Disha Vakani Birthday Special: From Debut in B-Grade Film To Being Part of Much-Loved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, A Fascinating Look At The Actress' Career-Graph!

“After the maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. Producers had been in touch with Disha and there were some on-going negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialize and Disha decided to quit," a source informed the portal.

“It has been long known to the director and producers that Disha Vakani is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The reason behind them not announcing it officially remains a confusion even to many of us,” added the source. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta aka Anjali to Quit the Show?

However, nothing of sorts as mentioned above has been confirmed yet by the actress. Also, when we tried to contact TMKOC's production house, they decided to not comment on the above report. So, with this, we can say that Daya will return to the show or not is still a puzzle. Stay tuned!

