SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one show that has now become a permanent part of all our houses. The sitcom that began in 2008 remains one of the longest-running sitcoms of all times having completed 12 years in 2020. While almost all of the show's characters have stayed put on the show, it has been 3 years that actress Disha Vakani, has been missing from the show. Disha, who was the highlight many of her fans are awaiting the day that she returns to the show. Disha Vakani Might Be Back Soon, Hints Her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Star Jennifer Bansiwal.

For the past year, rumours of the actress returning or not returning, have been going around for a long time now and eventually talk of Disha being replaced has dwindled down, she is still missing on the show. However, on the eve of Disha's 42nd birthday that falls today, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress who made us all fall in love with Dayaben. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Disha Vakani Brings Home a Brand New Luxury Car (View Pic).

Acting is in Disha's blood. Disha is the daughter of well known Gujarati theatre personality Bhim Vakani.

In fact, Disha holds a degree in Dramatic Arts.

View this post on Instagram My mood today be like this😏🙄 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍻🍻🍻🍸🍸🍸🍷🍷🍷☕☕☕🍵🍵 A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Disha's father encouraged her into acting at a very young age where Disha performed at the theatre. In fact, Disha started her career as a child theatre-artiste with her father.

View this post on Instagram It's me!! A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Not many know that Disha's first tryst with stardom was her stint in the B-Grade film, Kamsin: The Untouched.

Disha Vakani in Kamsin (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Disha Vakani has also had cameo roles in Khichdi (2004) and Instant Khichdi (2005).

Disha Vakani in Instant Khichdi (Photo Credits: IMDB)

Disha has also featured in films like Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and she was also a part of Mangal Pandey: The Rising. She also had the role of a maid in the Priyanka Chopra-Harman Baweja starrer Love Story 2050.

Disha Vakani in Jodhaa Akbar and C Kkompany (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Disha has also done Gujarati films namely Paiso Maro Parmeshwar, Pandadu Lilu Ne Rang Rato and others.

Disha bagged Dayaben's role in 2008 and played the role since then, there has been no turning back for the lady.

Speaking of her show, Disha's real-life brother Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundarlal is an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Not only Disha's brother but her father too has made an appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He played Champaklal's friend in the show.

View this post on Instagram My inspiration, My Dad ! ! ❤ A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Mar 30, 2016 at 12:06am PDT

Disha is the complete opposite of her on-screen character Daya- she is an introvert and does not even dress and speak as her on-screen character does. In fact, she does not even make friends easy and takes her time.

View this post on Instagram Throwback with my loved ones😗 #trkmoc #party #dinner A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on May 2, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

For those who are unaware, Disha tied the knot with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015, and the duo welcomed their first daughter Stuti on November 27, 2017. However, Disha has refused to return to the show in order to take care of her baby girl and it's been 3 years that fans of the actress have been awaiting her return. Despite this turn of events, loyal fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remain faithful to the show and its viewership has not seen any steady decline. But fans of Disha do make it clear from time to time on social media that the lady is being immensely missed on the show. Well, here's wishing Dayaben forever Disha Vakani a very happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead.

