2020 might be a bit hard on the film celebs but yet, they are definitely not bogged down. Not just professionally but the celebs are also taking life positively ahead on personal front! We saw ample of wedding ceremonies and announcements this year. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Bepannaah star Taher Shabbir and his lady love Akshita Gandhi. The duo shared the snaps from their beautiful ceremony on Instagram. Bepannaah’s Taher Shabbir Opens Up About How Kangana Ranaut Roped Him For Manikarnika!.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on August 18, 2020. Of course, this is the year of lowkey ceremonies and naturally, the wedding too was not a noisy affair. The duo shared the pics from the big day where Taher is seen wearing embellished red and white sherwani while Akshita wore a stunning green and golden wedding lehenga. Check out the snaps below.

The Naam Shabana fame actor wrote in his caption, "Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever." Akshita too took to Instagram to write a beautiful note that read as, "They came and they left, none could enlighten the enlightened. Finally Shams @itstahershabbir arrived and the wait was over. I said yes. And then there was forever." Congratulations to the couple!

