Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome a new addition into their family of four, their third baby. Karanvir and Teejay took to Instagram to announce the good news a few months back and the couple is super excited and so are their twin daughters Bella and Vienna. And now, their baby's delivery date is out, its the December 24.

While the family is in Dehradun right now on a work-cum-babymoon, Karanvir revealed, "The date is December 24. And my wife Teejay and I are very excited as the day approaches. Our twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella are also very excited. They keep kissing my wife Teejay's tummy and wishing the baby 'Good Morning' and 'Good Night' every day. Of the twins, Vienna is more concerned. She keeps asking Teejay how the baby is."

He concluded, "They should participate in the baby’s arrival and not feel threatened by the new arrival.” Karanvir's twin daughters are very excited for their sibling's arrival. In fact Karanvir and Teejay had made Bella and Vienna also a part of their baby announcement.

