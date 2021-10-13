Popular TV actress Rakshanda Khan will be seen essaying the character of Jayalaxmi in the upcoming show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. Talking about the show and her character, Rakshanda Khan revealed: "I am very excited about 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' as it is starkly different from any show that I've been a part of till date. In fact, we've seen shows having a fairy tale ending, but our show starts with a fairy tale love story and what follows afterwards makes up the rest of the narrative. It has interesting twists and turns, and I am actually excited about playing such a royal character for the very first time. I hope everyone will enjoy seeing me in this imperial avatar." Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Is All Set To Host His First TV Show, Says ‘I Have Idolised Big B, SRK and Akshay Kumar Since Childhood’.

The show revolves around Krisha Chaturvedi played by actress Anjali Tatrari. Krisha is a simple, young girl of humble means, who moves into a magnificent palace against the picturesque landscape of the princely state of Ambikapur with hopes of beginning her very own fairy tale with the love of her life, 'Devraj' (Avinesh Rekhi). Just as she is striving to adapt to the various cultural nuances, and gain acceptance as 'Devraj's wife, she meets 'Jayalaxmi'. Escaype Live: Ritvik Sahore Finishes Shooting for His Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Series, Says ‘Got To Collaborate With Great Actors’.

'Jayalaxmi' or 'Jaya Maa' is the caretaker of the royal family of Ambikapur. She is a glamorous woman with a royal demeanour who loves to dress up articulately and socialise amongst her own. "My character of Jaya Maa is very polished with a royal demeanour and someone who upholds the traditions of the royal family while having a brilliant business-oriented mind too. She has a lot of layers to her too, so it will be challenging yet fun, and I hope everyone keeps showering their love on me and our show," added the actress known for her roles in 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Naagin 3' and many more. Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na will air soon on Zee TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).