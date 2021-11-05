Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen on the quiz show The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh. They are coming to promote their movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. During the show while asking questions to both the guests, Ranveer also revealed that he has a dream to dance with Saif on his popular track, 'Ole Ole' from the movie 'Yeh Dillagi'. Thus, Saif will be shaking legs with Ranveer on this song. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji Praises Debutante Sharvari for Her Role, Says ‘Amazing to See Talented Newcomers Joining the Industry’.

After their performance, Ranveer shared: I have danced on 'Jumma Chumma' with Bachchan Ji, 'Dhina Dhin Dha' with Anil Kapoor Ji, 'Mai Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha tha' with Govinda Ji, and today have also performed on 'Ole Ole' with Saif Ji. My dream has come true." Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Luv Ju: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Make A Sizzling Pair In This Track Sung By Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan recalled shooting of this track: "I was such a bad dancer. Late Saroj Khan ji has made me practice so much on this song, the steps used to come in my dreams." The Big Picture airs on Colors.

