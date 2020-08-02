The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer says the show is not going off the air as workplace investigation continues. Executive producer Andy Lassner shared his thoughts on the future of show on Twitter, reports etonline.com. A Twitter user wished him well in response to another tweet, also writing that "If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations... I hope you are able to find employment quickly." Lassner replied: "Nobody is going off the air." Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Workplace Misconduct Charges on Her Talk Show

Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo last week informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm, which will interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on the popular show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously opened about their experience on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in an article. Ellen DeGeneres Apologises to Show’s Staff Over ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Allegations

No specific claims against host Ellen DeGeneres were made, however, the article said that the producers made the set a "toxic work experience" for many. Among the claims were mentions of being fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, with others claiming they were told not to speak to DeGeneres if she was in the office.

On July 17, Lassner, along with executive producers Mary Connelly and Ed Glavin, expressed their regret over the former employees' experiences in a statement. Additionally, in an internal letter sent to show staff, DeGeneres apologised and said that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice".

