The Kapil Sharma Show: Devi Cast Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Gupta and Other Cast Members Join Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh For Some Fun Times

Kajol's recently released short film Devi has been making it to the news for its hard-hitting content and of course, the performances. And right on time to celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day, the cast of Devi graced The Kapil Sharma Show not only to promote their venture but also for some downtime and entertainment with tinsel town's best comic team. The cast of Devi, that boasts of some eminent stars from Hindi as well as regional cinema, namely Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, Marathi film actress Mukta Barve, along with Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama, saw the women grace the show and take the entertainment quotient notches higher with their presence. Devi Review: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan's Short Film Will Make You Question the Society that You Live in.

The cast also revealed some fun anecdotes about their time shooting and also that the film was shot in just two days and also revealed the film's plot, Devi deals with nine oppressed women sharing their stories.

With nine celebrated women on show, the audience can expect many candid confessions, some unabashed girl talk, banter, pranks, and a whole lot of fun. Now this is one episode we do not want to miss.