After featuring Linda Ronstadt's classic "Long Long Time" in episode three of The Last of Us that surely brought out the waterworks from eyes, the song has definitely seen a rise in popularity. Now Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy in the series, has given us his own take on the song as the actor took to his socials to upload a cover of it which is just a treat to listen to. The Last of Us Episode 3 Song 'Long Long Time': From the Artist to the Lyrics, Know More About the Linda Ronstadt Track Played by Nick Offerman in Pedro Pascal's HBO Series.

Check Out Gabriel Luna Singing "Long Long Time":

Sma has had this song on repeat since Episode 3 so I learned it for her. @TheLastofUsHBO #LindaRonstadt #LongLongTime pic.twitter.com/nGy48nfnrx — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) February 7, 2023

