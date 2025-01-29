Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently responded to a misunderstanding where he was mistakenly credited as the writer of Paatal Lok 2. A source revealed that Banerjee, renowned for his impactful roles in both films and series, is currently dealing with a rather unique case of mistaken identity. He shares his name with his close friend and talented writer, Abhishek Banerjee. As a result, the actor has been wrongly credited for writing several standout episodes of Paatal Lok Season 2—work that he wasn’t actually involved in. ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 Review: An Excellent Jaideep Ahlawat Shoulders This Toned-Down Yet Thrilling Return to Political Chaos and Hell! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Abhishek has responded to the mix-up with a blend of amusement and exasperation. Recalling a conversation from their struggling days, he humorously told his friend, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.” Little did he know, his words would one day come true.

"If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejected faster than my first audition,” he quipped.

On the other hand, writer Abhishek Banerjee is a creative genius, tirelessly crafting stories that audiences love. The actor insists that his friend deserves full credit for his work, and not just because of their shared name. “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him,” he said with a laugh.

Actor Abhishek also clarified, saying, “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it!”

On a related note, season 2 of Paatal Lok delivers a gripping and intense crime thriller, set against the backdrop of Nagaland. The season follows the determined Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who, alongside his partner Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), dives into the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker linked to a dangerous drug syndicate. As the investigation unfolds, Hathi Ram uncovers a tangled web of secrets, grappling with systemic corruption, powerful foes, and his own personal demons. ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’ Review: Critics Praise Jaideep Ahlawat’s Crime Thriller Series on Prime Video.

Also starring Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, and Nagesh Kukunoor, the second season of the show is dropped on Prime Video on January 17.

