Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: When the trailer for Paatal Lok Season 2 dropped, there was some criticism suggesting it looked defanged - robbed of the hard-hitting societal critiques that defined the first season. Let’s be honest, I agree. Not just the trailer, but the entire second season feels less risky, less bold, less disturbing and less hard-hitting compared to Paatal Lok Season 1. However, we must also accept the reality that shows like Sacred Games, Leila, Paatal Lok Season 1, The Family Man Season 1, and even Taandav are unlikely to be made in 'New India'. Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat’s Knockout Act.

So yes, a 'milder' Paatal Lok returns for Season 2, along with its perpetually unlucky yet honest protagonist, Hathiram Chaudhary (an always excellent Jaideep Ahlawat), who boasts a relentless sense of integrity and a memory as sharp as an elephant’s. While the show remains political, it shifts its focus to a safer arena of mainstream attention: the turbulent North-East, specifically Nagaland. Unfortunately, the show does little to promote tourism there with its storyline, though the state’s natural beauty is beautifully captured.

A couple of years have passed since the events of the first season - the show even acknowledges the pandemic - but Hathiram is still grinding away in the same thankless job as a police inspector in an equally thankless system. His domestic life hasn’t changed much either; he still has regular tiffs with his frustrated wife, Renu (Gul Panag), who misses their son now living in a hostel.

A Still From Paatal Lok Season 2

Hathiram’s former subordinate, Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police and is now investigating a high-profile case involving the brutal murder of a prominent Nagaland delegate visiting the city for a state business summit. Meanwhile, Hathiram is working on the case of a missing impoverished man, whose disappearance has left behind a struggling wife and young son. It isn’t long before Hathiram finds a link between his case and Ansari’s, prompting Ansari - who still holds Hathiram in high regard - to take him along to Nagaland in search of answers.

Watch the Trailer of 'Paatal Lok' Season 2:

Yet, in classic Paatal Lok style, their investigation leaves a trail of bodies, unearths convoluted mysteries, and exposes sickening secrets, all while reminding Hathiram that, in a system ruled by the rich and powerful, he is insignificant. While the first season had a psychopath hitman, this season introduces a sniper assassin with a mysterious benefactor. (PS: Abhishek Banerjee, who memorably played Hathoda Tyagi in season 1, has written a couple of episodes in season 2)

‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 Review - 'Milder' But Still Gripping

Although the second season plays it safe to avoid upsetting the powers that be, it compensates by crafting a gripping investigative storyline - and succeeds, well, almost. The first four episodes are well-paced, with a compelling mystery and investigation, staying true to the flawed but dogged protagonist we can’t help rooting for, even knowing the odds are stacked against him. Pairing the off-the-book Hathiram with the by-the-rules Ansari again is a smart narrative choice. Their evolving dynamic - now shaped by reversed roles of seniority - adds depth, and their interactions shine amidst the chaos. A heartfelt scene where Ansari apologises to Hathiram when the latter stumbles upon his secret, and the latter gives him an earful for doing so, is particularly memorable and well-performed by both actors.

A Still From Paatal Lok Season 2

As the action moves from Delhi to Nagaland, the political complexities of the region heighten the tension, even if Paatal Lok Season 2 never fully abandons its James Patterson-esque tendencies. The casting of local actors for Nagaland’s residents deserves praise, and Tilottama Shome is a standout as Meghna Barua, the local police officer assisting—and possibly monitoring—Hathiram and Ansari.

Yes, the season feels restrained, a sentiment exemplified in a scene where Hathiram offers a biscuit to a dog (a callback to the animal’s significant role in Season 1), only to be stopped by its handler. Still, there are occasional political jabs, such as a character claiming Kashmir is so peaceful they’re planning to buy property there, or another lamenting how they feel like ‘outsiders’ in a state they’ve lived in for decades after surviving an attack. The subtext is hard to miss, even if the context plays differently.

‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 Review - Screenplay Gets Little in Comfort Zone In Second Half

So, what about the remaining four episodes? While Paatal Lok doesn’t derail, cracks do begin to show. One major gripe is how the deaths of certain key characters are telegraphed so blatantly they might as well wear signs reading 'dead meat.' Meanwhile, Hathiram is so shielded by obvious plot armour that it feels annoying to see how blatant it is. For instance, a sniper who can pull off a headshot on a moving target inexplicably misses Hathiram when he’s in an ideal position. ‘Paatal Lok’ Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s Father Dayanand Ahlawat Passes Away.

A Still From Paatal Lok Season 2

There are also moments where the show rehashes beats from Season 1, albeit with less impact. Some supporting characters deserved better fleshing out—such as when the killer explains why they murdered the Naga politician. The reasoning felt underwhelming and the impact even lesser, especially considering the chain of subsequent murders, including those of characters we’d grown attached to. A stronger payoff was warranted here.

While these episodes push the story forward, some twists and revelations feel conveniently placed, simplifying Hathiram’s path to the truth. Yet, thanks to solid direction by Avinash Arun Dhaware and brisk editing, boredom never sets in. A couple of action set pieces, like a tense hospital siege where Hathiram must escort a suspect to safety, stand out. The final episode, however, is a mixed bag. While the central mystery is resolved, the flashback revealing how it all unfolded feels conveniently staged.

A Still From Paatal Lok Season 2

The performances remain as stellar as in the first season. Jaideep Ahlawat once again makes us root for his underdog hero, even as he trudges through insurmountable challenges. The man also elevates the dark humour portions with his dry dialogue delivery. Also, please do check Hathiram for concussions; the man continues to be a magnet for being knocked out!

A Still From Paatal Lok Season 2

The supporting cast delivers as well, with Gul Panag excelling in a subplot involving her character reluctantly caring for a child. Ishwak Singh is affable as the humble yet capable ACP, though he risks being typecast performance-wise. Special mention goes to Tilottama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, Anurag Arora, and Jahanu Barua, who all shine in their respective roles.

‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 Review - Final Thoughts

While Paatal Lok Season 2 doesn’t match the raw, unflinching brilliance of its predecessor, it still manages to deliver a gripping tale that keeps you invested. The safer narrative choices might leave fans of the first season yearning for more audacity, but the solid performances, engaging mystery, and well-crafted investigative arcs ensure it remains a worthy watch. Paatal Lok Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 3.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).