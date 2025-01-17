Paatal Lok Season 2 marks the much-anticipated return of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. The crime thriller series, now streaming on Prime Video, has garnered positive reviews from critics. Many have praised the lead actor’s stellar performance, while others have appreciated the narrative, despite some minor shortcomings compared to the previous season. The first season of Paatal Lok, which premiered in May 2020, was widely acclaimed for its exceptional performances, compelling direction, and technical brilliance. ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 Review: An Excellent Jaideep Ahlawat Shoulders This Toned-Down Yet Thrilling Return to Political Chaos and Hell!

Paatal Lok Season 2 is created by Sudip Sharma and Avinsh Arun Dhaware. The synopsis reads: “Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, the haggard, unlikely hero, investigates a high-profile murder case that leads him to remote corners of North-East India, where he battles powerful forces and personal tragedies in his pursuit of truth.” Read below for some reviews shared by critics on the newly released series on Prime Video. ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’: Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathi Ram Hints at Facing Multiple Threats With ‘Keede’ Reference in New Teaser (Watch Video).

India Today: “Jaideep Ahlawat positioned himself as one of the most talented actors in the first season, and he continues with his usual flair in the second. He is flawless as Hathi Ram, and it is a treat to watch him back as the cop who won our hearts five years back.”

The Indian Express: “Season one’s murkiness came from familiar tropes; this new season is a brave step up. A murder which is political, leading to an excavation of the politics of the place, through an intensely personal lens, is one of the ways to create memorable fiction, and the Avinash Arun-Sudip Sharma team knows how to do it.”

NDTV Movies: “The biggest plus point of Paatal Lok Season 2 are members of the cast who are drawn from the Northeast. They lend diversity and authenticity to the show by helping it seamlessly incorporate many tongues - Assamese, Nagamese, Hindi and English. They bring the narrative alive and add colour and depth to the disturbing, universally resonant drama of revenge and self-aggrandisement.”

Firstpost: “Just like season one, season two too balances itself between the personal and political. The quaintness of Nagaland is a nice choice by the makers to craft a murder mystery in.”

Money Control: “Paatal Lok season 2 continues to be one of the better crime dramas to have come out in the recent past. The long, dramatically inert pauses slow down the momentum, even if momentarily. A faster pace and more engaging arc could have done wonders for the show.”

Koimoi: “While the first season explored Hell from the perspective of its residents and what makes them a resident of Hell, season 2 is a more brutal commentary on today’s society and hints that we all live in Hell. In fact, there is no heaven in today’s world, and all the good people live in hell, but all the bad people make it the true hell.”

Watch the Trailer of ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’ Below:

Paatal Lok Season 2 features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag and Nagesh Kukunoor, among others. The crime thriller series comprises of eight episodes.

