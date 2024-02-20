Popular television actress Dolly Sohi, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year, is currently admitted to hospital in Mumbai. The actress had complained of breathing issues following which she was admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared: "Prayers The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle so please I need your prayers." TV Actress Dolly Sohi Shares Her Bald Look With an Inspiring Message Amid Her Battle With Cancer (See Photo).

A statement shared by her team to IANS read: "She complained about facing breathing issues after which today she was admitted to the hospital. But she is recovering and hopefully she will be back home soon. Her mother is with her."

Last month the actress revealed that she had to take a break from shooting for her serial Jhanak due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis. Dolly gained recognition with her work in shows such as Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani… Jhansi Ki Rani, among many others.

