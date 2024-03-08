Dolly Sohi was one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. In a shocking turn of events, she passed away earlier this morning after her battle with cervical cancer. It happened just hours after her sister Amandeep Sohi's death from jaundice. As we mourn Dolly's demise, let's take a moment to look back at the late actress's career. Dolly Sohi Passes Away: Kajal Pisal Expresses Shock Over Jhanak Co-Star's Death Due to Cervical Cancer, Says 'She Was Full of Life'.

Dolly started her career as an actress with the TV show Kalash (2000), in which she played Rano. Later, she appeared in TV shows like Kammal, Kkusum, Bhabhi, and Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna. Dolly Sohi Succumbs to Cervical Cancer; TV Actress’ Emotional Last Instagram Post Seeking Everyone’s Prayers Will Leave You Heartbroken.

Dolly Sohi's TV Career:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

In 2015, Dolly went on to star in the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, in which she essayed the role of Maheshwari. Her notable performances include TV shows such as Peshwa Bajirao, Kumkum Bhagya, Parineetii, and Sindoor Ki Kimat. The actress' last TV show was Jhanak, in which she played the role of Srishti Vinayak Mukherjee. In January this year, Dolly had to quit Jhanak due to her cancer treatment.

