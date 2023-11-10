Popular TV actress Dolly Sohi, currently featuring in Parineetii, is bravely fighting cancer and has shared her journey on social media, including her bald look. She expressed gratitude for the support and conveyed a message of strength, receiving an outpour of love and encouragement from friends and fans, including actress Ashita Dhawan and Akshit Sukhija. Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; TV Actress Shares a Strong Appreciation Post on Instagram.

Dolly's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

