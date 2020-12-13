Thanks to pandemic, many of us have been locked in our homes and because of that, we relied on shows and movies that came straight on our TVs and phones to entertain us. Here's where OTT platforms began to expand its fanbase, offering us enough shows and movies to binge and enjoy. Of course, not all series were good, and in this list, not all series are masterpieces. We are still way away from a Stranger Things, Game of Thrones or Dark. From Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdam to Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan, 7 South Films of 2020 That Released Directly on OTT and Left Us Annoyed!

Still, we found quite a few series and shows to be enjoyable in 2020, and among those we have hand-picked the ones we loved the most. PS - while most of the series below are in Hindi, there is one Pakistani web-series that we can't help but recommend!

Asur

Arshad Warsi in Asur

Our Review Said: "Asur is both alluring and compelling enough in its first season to binge-watch it at one go. Fans of the mystery genre has a lot to like in this new Voot Select show, that marks a fine debut of Arshad Warsi in the OTT platform, while also showcasing an incredible show from Barun Sobti. Easily recommended!"

Paatal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee in Paatal Lok

Our Review Said: "Many are calling Paatal Lok as Amazon's answer to Netflix's Sacred Games. While the comparison feels inevitable thanks to the tone, disturbing themes and the hype common in both the series, Paatal Lok is its own beast that keeps the drama grounded, characters even more relatable and in the end, evokes a sense of satisfaction in you, even if things don't really go the way you expect them to. Don't miss this!"

Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat

Our Review Said: "Panchayat after a long time is one show that will make you smile with its simplicity and make you believe that there is still good out there and nothing is the end of the world. Conflicts can be resolved irrespective of their magnanimity and that the real deal is to keep moving forward. For those who love stories that aren't preachy or heroic yet leave you with something to think about, this should be your pick."

Churails

A Still from Churails

Our Review Said: "Doesn't matter which nationality you belong to, do have a blast with Churails. Slickly directed and smartly written, Churails impresses you with its plucky attitude, thrilling suspense and captivating performances. Churails is streaming on Zee5."

Scam 1992

Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992

Our Review Said: "While I wish the second half of the series was tighter, still Scam 1992 does a fine job in retelling one of the biggest scams of the '90s, without dehumanising its subject. Hansal Mehta's deft direction, Gandhi's fantastic performance and quote-worthy quips make this Harshad Mehta story winsome enough. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is streaming on SonyLIV."

A Simple Murder

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Priya Anand in A Simple Murder

Our Review Said: "A Simple Murder comes across as a pleasant, easily engaging watch if you do love black comic thrillers, with fine turns from Ayyub, Sushant Singh and Amit Sial. A Simple Murder is streaming on SonyLIV."

Bandish Bandits

A Still from Bandish Bandits

Our Review Said: "Bandish Bandits may get a couple of notes out of tune with its predictable script. Where it gets the melody right is with the emotions, the performances and of course, S-E-L's winning, soulful soundtrack. This is a treat for all lovers of Hindustani music. Bandish Bandits is streaming on Amazon Prime Video."

