Still, in his early twenties, the young and astute mind possesses much knowledge and information around the digital and the financial space.

Among the many industries that have been on a constant rise, one cannot fail to notice the swift rise of the digital world, which so far has given birth to some of the greatest minds and souls. The digital space, especially social media platforms, has over the years seen a constant boom and produced creative personalities, influencers, entrepreneurs, and creators, who have gone beyond boundaries to take their niches to the next level. Sebastian Ghiorghiu did the same as a young entrepreneur and YouTuber with his channel, which today breathes a mammoth of subscribers, thanks to his incessant hard work and his hunger to spread his knowledge and experiences in making money.

Sebastian Ghiorghiu is a rising digital entrepreneur who loves posting informative content on his YouTube channel about businesses and how he runs them. Out of the many videos that he has made and connected well with his audiences, one such video about how he is going to make millions this year titled “How I’m going to make $3.6 million in 2022” caught everyone’s attention. We saw him speaking about how through these four sources of income, he could earn the amount. He starts by mentioning how things were so different in his growing-up years, surrounded by too many challenges, but overcoming all of that; he grew to become a rising digital entrepreneur.

The first thing he talks about is Digital Wealth MB, which is his Google advertising marketing agency that runs Google ads and has four businesses doing over a million dollars a year. The constant growth of the industry has led him to predict the company’s revenue to be between $75,000 to 1 million dollars in 2022. The second source of his income is YouTube, where he earns from ad revenue, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing and is confident to make it big this year, reaching a million subscribers. At #3 for him is real estate, where he is currently developing a residential home in a luxurious neighborhood, and if everything finishes in time with regards to construction and more, he should be able to sell this place for $28,00,000 - $30,00,000. He also earns from investing, investing in stocks, crypto and NFTs, and trading NFTs.