In a historic performance that bridged decades of anticipation, American rock band Linkin Park made their official India debut on Friday night at Bengaluru’s Brigade Innovation Gardens. The concert, part of the band’s "From Zero" World Tour, saw nearly 40,000 fans witness a new chapter for the group, marked by powerful nods to Indian culture. Linkin Park at Lollapalooza India 2026: Tickets, Date, Time, Venue of Legendary Rock Band’s Mumbai Show and Standalone Bengaluru Concert.

The evening served as a long-awaited milestone for the local fanbase. Co-founder Mike Shinoda addressed the crowd early in the set, acknowledging the decades-long journey to reach the country: "We’ve waited so long to come to India. Bengaluru, you raised the bar to new heights."

Linkin Park Lead Vocalist Emily Armstrong Wers India Jersey and Assamese Gamusa During India DebutStage – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finderbridge - Northeast India (@finderbridge)

As the band tore through a high-octane setlist, lead vocalist Emily Armstrong made several costume choices that resonated deeply with the local audience. For a significant portion of the performance, Armstrong wore a customized Indian cricket team jersey, a gesture she has practiced at various international stops by donning local sports apparel.

The energy reached a peak during the performance of the 2003 hit "Faint." In a spontaneous moment captured in now-viral videos, a fan tossed an Assamese Gamusa a traditional red-and-white handwoven textile symbolising respect onto the stage. Armstrong draped the cloth over her head while delivering the track’s intense bridge, a visual that many fans celebrated as a "Sanskari growl."

The New Era

The concert balanced nostalgia with the band's current evolution. While staples like "Numb," "In the End," and "Crawling" sparked massive sing-alongs, the band also showcased newer tracks from their latest album, including "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown."

Despite the inevitable comparisons to the late Chester Bennington, the Bengaluru crowd appeared to embrace the transition. Fans on social media praised Armstrong's "beast mode" energy and her frequent interaction with the front rows, which helped solidify the connection between the new lineup and the Indian audience.

Linkin Park's Mumbai Show

The Bengaluru show was a standalone event added due to overwhelming demand after the band was announced for the festival circuit. Following the Friday night success, the group travelled to Mumbai to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25. Disha Patani and Talwiinder Reignite Dating Buzz As They Attend Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai Together (Watch Videos).

Mike Shinoda Shares a Powerful Crowd Moment As Linkin Park Perform ‘In the End’ in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐄𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀 (@zeet.bora)

The "From Zero" tour marks the band’s return to global touring with its current members, including Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. With the India leg now concluding, the group is expected to continue their world tour across Asia and Europe throughout the remainder of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).