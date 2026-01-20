American rock legends Linkin Park are officially set to make their long-awaited debut in India this week as headliners for Lollapalooza India 2026. The band, currently in the midst of their "From Zero" World Tour, will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on January 25, 2026. In a significant move for South Indian fans, the group has also added a special standalone concert in Bengaluru scheduled for January 23, 2026. Lollapalooza India 2026: Linkin Park to Make Long-Awaited India Debut Alongside Playboi Carti, Yungblud and Kehlani.

The New Lineup: A New Chapter for Linkin Park

The 2026 tour showcases a rejuvenated Linkin Park following a multi-year hiatus, featuring a blend of original members and fresh talent. The current roster includes founding members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell.

Linkin Park’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark)

Joining the veterans are two new additions who were officially introduced during the band's late 2024 relaunch. Emily Armstrong, formerly of the rock band Dead Sara, has taken on co-vocal duties, while accomplished producer and songwriter Colin Brittain has stepped in as the new drummer, replacing original member Rob Bourdon. This lineup brings the band's latest album, From Zero, to life alongside their classic hits.

Linkin Park's Standalone Concert in Bengaluru

While the Mumbai performance is part of the multi-artist Lollapalooza festival, the Bengaluru show at the Brigade Innovation Gardens in Muddenahalli is a dedicated "From Zero" World Tour event. Scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026, the concert is expected to offer a more extensive setlist than a standard festival slot.

Organisers added this standalone date due to overwhelming demand from fans across South India, marking a historic moment for the region as the band makes its first-ever visit to the country.

Lollapalooza India 2026 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)

How to Book Tickets for Linkin Park's Bengaluru and Mumbai Shows?

For the Bengaluru performance, which will be held at Brigade Innovation Gardens in Muddenahalli on Friday, January 23, 2026, the show is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST. General sales launched with prices starting at approximately INR 7,000 for the Silver Zone and reaching up to INR 24,000 for the Platinum Lounge. Tickets areavailable on the BookMyShow platform.

Meanwhile, fans attending the Mumbai event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, can catch Linkin Park's headlining set starting at 7:55 PM IST. Single-day Sunday passes or full two-day festival passes (covering the 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM festival hours) are available through the official Lollapalooza India website or the BookMyShow platform.

Linkin Park’s India Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark)

Enhanced Security Measures

Fans are advised to arrive early at both venues due to the massive expected footfall and enhanced security screenings. For the Bengaluru show in Muddenahalli, organisers have specifically recommended using official shuttle services or pre-booked transportation, as the venue is situated on the city’s outskirts.

This tour leg represents a significant milestone for Linkin Park and their Indian fanbase, as it is the first time the group has performed in India since their formation in 1996. ‘Love Is Love’: Linkin Park Legend Chester Bennington’s 22-Year-Old Child Draven Bennington Comes Out As Transgender on Valentine’s Day (View Post).

While the tour marks a bold new chapter for Linkin Park, the spirit of late frontman Chester Bennington remains central to the experience. Throughout the "From Zero" World Tour, Mike Shinoda and the band have frequently paused to acknowledge Bennington’s indelible legacy, framing the return not as a replacement but as a tribute to the foundation he helped build.

