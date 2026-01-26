Yungblud Apologises for Meeting Till Lindemann, Reveals He Was Unaware of Rammstein Frontman’s Sexual Assault Allegations

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British singer Yungblud has issued an apology to his fans following significant online backlash over a photograph taken with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. The encounter, which took place while both artists were touring in Australia, sparked immediate criticism from fans citing past sexual misconduct allegations against the German singer. Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Goes Desi As She Dons Indian Cricket Jersey and Assamese Gamusa During Bengaluru Concert (Watch Viral Video).

In an audio statement released via his Instagram broadcast channel, Yungbludborn Dominic Harrison distanced himself from the interaction, claiming he was unaware of Lindemann’s controversial history at the time the photo was taken.

Yungblud Meets Till Lindemann in Perth

The controversy began earlier this week when Lindemann shared a photo on Instagram showing the two musicians standing together outdoors in Perth. The caption read, “Absolute pleasure meeting @yungblud in Perth. Have fun in Mumbai!”

The image quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing a sharp response from Yungblud’s fanbase. Many listeners pointed to the contrast between the British artist's public advocacy for women’s rights and his appearance alongside Lindemann.

Till Lindemann Shares Picture With Yungblud Ahead of His Mumbai Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Till Lindemann (@till_lindemann_official)

Yungblud’s Response

Responding to the criticism, Yungblud informed his followers that he meets many people daily while on tour and does not always have full context regarding their backgrounds.

"I had no idea," Yungblud said in the voice message. "I’m meeting lots of people every day without fully knowing who they are or what they’re about. And I can assure you, if I knew about any allegations, it would have been a completely different story."

He concluded the message by reaffirming his values and promising to be "more aware" of his public associations in the future.

Till Lindeman's Sexual Assault Allegations

The backlash stems from a series of 2023 reports involving Till Lindemann. Several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and claims of a system used to recruit fans for after-parties.

While Berlin prosecutors opened an investigation into the claims, the case was eventually dropped in late 2023 due to a lack of evidence and the absence of direct testimony from the accusers to law enforcement. Lindemann has consistently denied all wrongdoing, and his legal team has described the accusations as "baseless." ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Domestic Worker on False Marriage Promise.

Yungblud Enjoys a Day Out in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay MR Mishra (@vinaymrmishra)

Yungblud Having His Best Time at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

Yungblud's Historic Debut at Lollapalooza India

Following the social media controversy, Yungblud shifted focus to his professional commitments, making a historic debut at Lollapalooza in Mumbai this past weekend. Performing before a massive crowd at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the singer delivered a high-octane set that many critics described as the emotional highlight of the festival's first day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).