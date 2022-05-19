New Delhi, May 19: India reported 2,364 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is an increase over the previous day's count of 1,829 infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,303. Mumbai Reports 194 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death in Past 24 Hours; Highest in Nearly Three Months

The active caseload has marginally declined to 15,419 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,582 patients in the span of 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,89,841 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also reported a marginal rise at 0.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.55 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,77,570 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.54 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.79 crore, achieved via 2,40,71,663 sessions.

Over 3.22 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).