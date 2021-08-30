Agartala, August 30: The admit card for the written examination for the post of riflemen (GD) and riflemen (Tradesmen) in Tripura police has been released on Sunday. Candidates can download the Tripura Police Rifleman admit card 2021 from the official website of the Tripura police - tripurapolice.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on September 19. Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 Released by BCECEB, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

If a candidate fails to download the admit card from the official website, he/she can send an email at aigptsr@tripurapolice.nic.in with their contact details and can even contact directly at 9612932532 on any working day from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The outdoor test qualified candidates are eligible for the written test. OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket on Official Website ojee.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - tripurapolice.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Link for downloading Admit Card for written Exam”.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials, including registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout.

Candidates are advised to take their ID along with the admit card to the examination centre. Admit card contains important information about the exam, including reporting time, address of reporting centre and other important details.

