NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country. National Board of Examination announced the dates and schedule via a notification on 14th January.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance exam conducted for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical and dental colleges in India. The entrance exam is also conducted for postgraduate medical courses, called NEET PG.

NEET PG 2021 Schedule and Notification:

As per the notification students can visit NBE websites www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in for further details and information on the examination.

