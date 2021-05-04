Patna, May 4: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has begun the recruitment drive for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officers. A total of 6,338 vacancies - including 3,706 posts for the Special Medical Officers & 2,632 General Medical Officers- are available. The application process begins on May 4, Tuesday and the last date to register for the same is May 24, 2021. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Here is How to Check It.

Aspirants, who are eligible for the posts, can apply through the official website of the Bihar Technical Service Commission. Interested candidates can visit online at btsc.bih.nic.in to know about the eligibility criteria, recruitment process and apply for the same. Details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, work experience and selection criteria is given in the recruitment notification. UPSC DCIO Result 2020 Released Online at upsc.gov.in; Here is How to Check It.

Know Important Details About BTSC Recruitment 2021:

Application Fee-

For General/BC/EWS: Rs 200

For SC/ST/OBC( Bihar Resident): Rs 50

For Female of reserved and unreserved categories (Bihar Resident): Rs 50

For Non-Residents Bihar (Male/Female): Rs 200

Age Limit-

General Male: 37 Years

General Female: 40 Years

SC/ST - 42 Years

BC/OBC - 40 Years

MBBS and Post-graduation in the concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB is a pre-requisite for applying for the post. The candidate should also have internship experience of 12 months in the Nation Medical Council or Govt Hospital.

As per the notification, the selected people will be posted in various districts across Bihar only. The selection of Candidates for the MO posts will be done on their merit. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the commission to check other relevant details.

