New Delhi, April 13: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results of the phase 8 selection Post Examination 2021. The results have veen uploaded on commission's official website. Aspirants can visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in to access and download the result. In eighth phase, 13479 candidates have been shortlisted based on the normalised score and the merit in the exam. CGPSC Prelims Result 2020 Declared at Official Website; Candidates Can Check Result Online at psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 3,26,884 people had applied for the for graduation and above level post for commission's examination in eight phase.The computer-based examination were conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from November 6 to November 14 at different states across the country. UPSC ESE Final Result 2020: Engineering Services Examination Result Announced, Check On upsc.gov.in.

Follow The Given Steps To Check The SSC Phase 8 Selection Post Examination 2020 Results:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission- ssc.nic.in

On the Home Page Click on the link that reads, 'Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level posts) – Declaration of Result of Computer Based Examination thereby shortlisting candidates for the next stage of scrutiny'

A PDF will open containing the list of selected candidates.

View the result and download the PDF for future reference.

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny will be required to submit a copy of documents in respect of educational qualification, experience, category, age, Age relaxation, etc. in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional or Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post Category belongs, by April 30, 2021 by speed post only. Candidates are advised to contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

