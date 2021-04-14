New Delhi, April 14: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Examination 2020. The results have been released at the official website of UPSC. Aspirants can visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in to access and check the UPSC DCIO 2020 results.The examination was conducted as part of a recruitment drive to fill 27 vacant position. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Here is How to Check It.

The shortlisted will have to appear for the UPSC Deputy Central Intelligence Officer interview round. The dates of the interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates by the commission soon. The candidates are required to carry all the relevant documents with them for the interview round. CGPSC Prelims Result 2020 Declared at Official Website; Candidates Can Check Result Online at psc.cg.gov.in.

Here is How to Check UPSC DCIO 2020 Result:

Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

On the home page, go to Latest New tab

Click on the link that reads, ' ‘Notice: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB’

UPSC DCIO Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on UPSC's official website for more updates on the same. In case of any discrepancies or confusion, candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).