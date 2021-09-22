New Delhi, September 22: The last date to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is today, September 22. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online. They have to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and register before 5 pm today. The registration window for CAT 2021, for candidates seeking admission to PG management programmes opened on August 4. The CAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021. Here's the Direct Link to Register.

The CAT 2021 application includes registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and lastly paying the registration fee. The candidates who can register for CAT 2021 include the ones having a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 percent marks or equivalent. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) administer CAT 2021.

CAT 2021: Here's How To Fill Application Form

Candidates have to visit the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login' Candidates have to login using their credentials Now fill in the form and upload scanned documents Pay the application fees online and Click on 'Submit'

The CAT 2021 admit cards will be made available for the students to download from October 27. The CAT 2021 exam will have three sections. This includes verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

