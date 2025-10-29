National Cat Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on October 29. This day aims to raise awareness about the number of cats that need to be rescued and to encourage adoption from shelters. National Cat Day also serves as an excellent opportunity to celebrate the love, companionship, and joy that cats bring into people’s lives. National Cat Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 29.

The day highlights the plight of homeless cats and encourages people to adopt from shelters instead of buying from breeders. The day serves as a heartfelt reminder that adopting a cat not only saves a life but also adds endless joy to one’s home. In this article, let’s know more about National Cat Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. National Cat Day Images & Cute Cat HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online and Observe the Awareness Day Dedicated to the Felines and Kitties.

National Cat Day 2025 Date

National Cat Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 29.

National Cat Day History

National Cat Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, who was herself a pet and family lifestyle expert. Paige started the annual event to highlight the plight of homeless cats and to promote their adoption. Since 2005, National Cat Day has grown into a popular celebration among cat lovers across the US. This day celebrates the companionship, love, and joy that cats bring into our lives. It serves as a reminder of the millions of cats waiting for a forever home and promotes responsible pet ownership. Watch Cute and Funny Cat Videos That Scream ‘Furever Love’.

National Cat Day Significance

National Cat Day is an important US event that aims to encourage and urge people to adopt cats instead of buying them. This day promote animal welfare and discourages abandonment of cats. It also celebrates the bond between humans and cats, recognising their role as affectionate and independent companions. On this day, cat lovers, animal shelters and pet organisations organise adoption drives, donation campaigns, and social media events to promote adoption and rescue of cats across the US and spread awareness about responsible pet ownership.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).