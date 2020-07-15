The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th board exam results 2020. This year, students’ performance has been better, as compared to the previous year. However, those who are not satisfied with their marks will be given an opportunity to recheck and revaluate their results online by visiting the official website of CBSE; cbse.nic.in. But how to do that? What is the process to check and revaluate your CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020? In this article, we bring you all the details. Before we begin, students must note that the entire process for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam rechecking and revaluation will be online. CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 91.46% Pass, Check Top Regions and Overall Result Statistics Here.

There are three steps for rechecking and revaluation: re-totalling, requesting for a photocopy of answer sheet and revaluation of the answer sheet. In this article, we explain how you can apply for each of the steps and revaluate your CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results.

CBSE Re-Totalling

At first, students need to apply for re-totalling of the marks. Under this step, the board would only check the answer sheets for totalling errors. And if students are not marked fairly by the evaluator or if any question was missed marking, they would be considered under the process. For re-totalling, students can apply for as many subjects as they want. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

CBSE Photocopy of Answer Sheet

The second step is to apply for photocopy of answer sheets. In this case, students can only apply for the answer sheet of the subject in which he or she requested re-totalling. Once the copy of the answer sheet is shared online, students and check and tally the paper with the marking scheme of CBSE.

CBSE Revaluation

The last and final step is a revaluation. Students if they are unhappy with their marks and believe they are marked incorrectly, can apply for revaluation. The process can be requested for the subject, where the student has requested a photocopy.

These are the steps that a student will have to follow for rechecking and revaluation of their CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results. It is noteworthy here that, the entire process will be chargeable. Those unhappy with their marks, with first have to apply for re-totalling, then for photocopy of their answer sheets, before applying for revaluation of a particular subject, the results of which will be declared on a later date by the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).