The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board exam results today, July 13, 2020. It was likely that the board was about to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results by July 15, but it was a sudden blow for students, as CBSE declared the 12th exam results today. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their CBSE 12th board exam result 2020, can check their scores online at the official websites; cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official sites, the CBSE 12th result 2020 can also be accessed on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to reports, around 88.78% candidates qualified this year. This year, there won’t be any toppers list, considering the current situation. However, the overall statistics for CBSE class 12 board exam results were announced.

CBSE declared the class 12 board exam results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams. According to TOI, Bengaluru region recorded 97.05% pass percentage, second highest in the country. Trivandrum recorded the highest passing percentage of 97.67%. Below, is the CBSE class 12 board exam results, region-wise passing percentages.

Total no of candidates appeared- 11.92 lakh

Overall pass Percentage- 88.78%

Girl pass percentage- 92.15%

Boys pass percentage- 86.19%

Region-Wise Passing Percentage

Trivandrum: 97.67%

Bengaluru: 97.05%

Chennai: 96.17%

Delhi West: 94.61%

Delhi East: 94.24%

Overall Delhi NCR pass percentage- 94.39%

How to Check CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020?

Visit the official websites of CBSE; cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in.

Click on the related links for CBSE 10th and 12th Results.

Enter your exam details such as your roll number, as per your CBSE admit card.

After submitting the details, your CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future references.

This year, a total of 12,03,595 students reportedly had registered for the CBSE 12th exam, out of which, 11,92,961 appeared. Now that the CBSE 12th result 2020 is declared, class 10 exam results is expected soon.

