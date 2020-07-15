The wait for about 16 lakh students was over, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the class 10 board exam results 2020 today, July 15. The suspense around the declaration was a challenge that has affected secondary class students and their concerned parents, ever since the board exams were completed. Now that the CBSE 10th Result 2020 is declared, students can check their scores achieved by visiting the official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Along with the official website, the CBSE class 10 board exam result 2020 is also available to access at third-party sites such as examresults.net. 91.46% students qualified this year. In this article, we bring you CBSE 10th Result 2020 passing percentage, top regions and overall statistics. CBSE 10th Result Declared.

Overall Statistics

Total number of candidates registered - 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared - 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed - 17,13,121

Overall passing percentage - 91.46%

Girls passing percentage - 93.31%

Boys passing percentage - 90.14%

Transgender passing oercentage - 78.95%

Top regions

Trivandrum 99.28%

Chennai 98.95%

Bengaluru 98.23%

Pune 98.05%

Ajmer 96.993%

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2020?

CBSE class 10 board exam results 2020 can be checked by visiting the official websites; cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They will have to submit their roll numbers in the given box to view the marks scored in the board exams.

Aside from the official websites, CBSE 10th result 2020 can also be accessed through DigiLocker mobile app. CBSE will send login credentials for the same through SMS on the registered mobile numbers of the students to check the result.

The students are also given the option to check their CBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS service. To check CBSE 10th result 2020, type cbse10<space>roll number and send to 7738299899.

Now that the board exam results for both CBSE class 10 and class 12 are announced, students who are unhappy with their performance or those who could not clear one out of five subjects can appear in the CBSE compartment exam, the schedule of which is expected to be announced soon.

