The Hon’ble Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting today to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

An overview was given on the X and XII board exam to be held from next month. The Board exam for class X and XII conducted by CBSE are scheduled to begin from 4th May, 2021. The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided as follows:

The Board Exams for Class XIIthto be held from May 4thto June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Class 12 Examinations Postponed; Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Results To Be Made on Basis of Objective Criterion; Check Details.

The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4thMay to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.