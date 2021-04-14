New Delhi, April 14: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the CBSE board exams for class 10 and the postponement of the CBSE board exams for class 12. While the CBSE board exams for class 12 will be held later, the results of class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams CBSE Over Exam Plans Amid COVID-19 Spike in India, Says Exams Should Either be Cancelled or Rescheduled.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter," Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet. He said the CBSE will review the situation on June 1 and assured that students of the class 12 will be given a notice of at least 15 days before the start of the examinations. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Syllabus Further Reduced? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth.

CBSE Board Exams for Class 12 Postponed:

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

"The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled," the Education Minister said in another tweet. The results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion. "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," he added.

CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 Cancelled:

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. During the meeting, PM Modi said that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government.

PM Modi Hold High-Level Meeting:

Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

"He (PM Modi) also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed," Pokhriyal said. Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the Centre to reconsider its earlier decision of holding the exams.

