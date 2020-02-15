CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Students, Twitterati Says Stay Cool

PM Narendra Modi . (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 15: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for Class 10 and Class 12 began from Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the students. Also, to encourage the students were chief ministers and the union ministers, besides the social media which was flooded with messages from people all across.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hard work and preparation will surely lead to great things!" CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Begin From Today, Know How to Locate Your Examination Centre via CBSE ECL App.

As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner. Months of hardwork and preparation will surely lead to great things! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2020

The examinations for Class 10 will till March 20, and for class 12 till March 30. The CBSE will take exams for a total of 214 subjects for both class 10 and 12.

"Today we had exams for 14 subjects in Class 10, and 23 in Class 12," said a CBSE official.

While encouraging the students, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "My best wishes to all students appearing for #CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams. Give your best with full confidence and concentration. You will be successful."

Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote, "All the best to students taking the #cbseboardexam2020! And do remember our PM @narendramodi 's words, 'Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure!'"

Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre tweeted: "My best wishes to all Class 10 & 12 students taking board exams. You have worked really hard throughout the year and now is the time to reap the benefits of that hard work. Don't take any stress and give your best. All the best!"

My best wishes to all Class 10 & 12 students taking board exams. You have worked really hard throughout the year and now is the time to reap the benefits of that hardwork. Don't take any stress and give your best. All the best!👍 #cbseboardexam2020 pic.twitter.com/6KIq4v7iFr — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) February 15, 2020

A user wrote: "Wishing all the parents a peaceful & calm time and please don't worry about your children who are appearing for the #cbseboardexam2020. They are born to succeed, no matter if they score high or low."

Another wrote, "My best wishes to the Students appearing in #CBSE 10th & 12th Board exams. Confidence and Hard work are key to success. As our PM shri @narendramodi says 'Take exams like a Festival'."

A post read, "Examinations are just a part of our life some, may be u look at it like a cold stake of bread but one day u will realize how important they are. Every time u face it u became a better u. Give your best and let your hard work speak in your result."

"Hard work, patience and confidence always pay in life. You can reach every aim of yours. All the very best to 10th & 12th class #CBSE students for their upcoming exams!" a user remarked.