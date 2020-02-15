CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Begin From Today, Know How to Locate Your Examination Centre via CBSE ECL App

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin their annual board examination for both class 10 and class 12. The CBSE class 10 board exam will start with Retailing and Security while Class 12 examinations will begin with Banking for Commerce students. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams for Arts, Commerce and Arts, 2020 date sheet is available at the official website; cbse.nic.in. Along with board examination time table, the board activated the Exam Centre Locator App—CBSE ECL App to help candidates locate their exam centre. CBSE ECL app was launched in February, 2019 that guided students to locate the address, images and location from the application online. All the CBSE board candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to use the ECL app to locate their exam centre.

CBSE ECL app is available on Google Playstore. According to the board, the CBSE ECL app is an android based mobile app which can be used by students to find their exam centre and see the distance between the current location and exam centre. Important Instructions for Students to Follow on the CBSE Exam Day. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 to Begin From Tomorrow: Important Instructions for Students to Follow on the Exam Day.

How to Use the CBSE ECL App to Locate Exam Centre?

1. Candidates will have to visit the Play Store app using their android phone and download the CBSE ECL app.

2. They need to register in the application through their mobile number.

3. The app will generate a One Time Password to log on to the locator app.

Select your respective class.

4. Submit your roll number, as mentioned in the CBSE admit card.

5. All the information related to the exam centre will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates can get the route map from their location to the exam centre. It also shows the duration required to reach the destination from the user’s starting point.

It is important to note that CBSE Admit Card 2020 is an important document to carry at the exam centre. Without the hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the board examinations. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 will be over in March.