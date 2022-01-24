Students who have appeared for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term-1 Exam are eagerly waiting for CBSE Term-1 Result, but in the meantime, students are now preparing for CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 exam along with waiting for the result. As of now, there is very less chance that the CBSE Term-2 Exam of the students will be cancelled. CBSE Term-1 results are expected soon.

Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results are unlikely to be released on Monday (January 24). CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Boards 2022 Sample Question Papers For Term II Exams, Find Link Here

The CBSE term 2 exam is likely to be held between March-April. There is a situation of uncertainty regarding the effect of covid. After the release of marks of Term-1 result by CBSE, final CBSE result will be released on the basis of marks of both the Term 1 and Term 2 exam. CBSE Sample Papers for Term 2 Subjective Examination have been released by the CBSE Board.

In order to keep people and students safe from the corona epidemic, for the first time, the board exam is being conducted in two terms. Since the Term 1 exam results are out, the time has come for the result to be released, the direct link for the same will be activated on this page.

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is expected to share an update soon regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 board exam results.

CBSE Term 1 board exam was based on multiple choice questions. The board had earlier said that no student will pass or fail in the Term 1 result. Let us tell you, this was the first time that CBSE is conducting the board exam in two terms. CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

CBSE term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon. The official website to download scorecards is cbseresults.nic.in.

Other than the official CBSE websites, students can check their scores via the DigiLocker app or by using its website, digilocker.gov.in, and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. Students can also check their scores through an SMS and IVRS.

