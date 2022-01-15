New Delhi, January 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the sample question papers for the term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The board on its official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. - has released the details for students who will appear in the exams.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)