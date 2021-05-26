New Delhi, May 26: Uncertainty continues to loom over the date for the pending CBSE class 12 board exams that were postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Centre recently sought suggestions from states on holding class 12 exams of CBSE and other boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE proposed two options – conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration objective type exams at respective schools. Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Update: Class 12th Exams Of Science & General Stream To Begin From July 1, Announces Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

While the hashtag "cancelboardexams" continued to trend on Twitter, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently asserted that "an informed, collaborative" final call on holding class 12 board exams will be taken at the earliest. Here's what we know so far.

At a high-level meeting on May 23, the Ministry of Education sought suggestions from states by May 25 on holding class 12 exams and the proposed two options by the CBSE.

According to a report by TOI, a majority of states are in favour of conducting class 12 exams for 19 major subjects.

An HT report said almost all states suggested that the exams should be held. However, there are differences when the examination should be held.

Punjab and Delhi wrote in favour of conducting shorter duration objective type exams but not before all appearing students are vaccinated.

West Bengal recommended the cancellation of the exams.

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka are reportedly among the states which have advocated the second option.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has reiterated that the state seeks to find the "non examination route".

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said the class 12 board exams should be held eventually.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) national President Neeraj Kundan has written a letter to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, saying that the decision of conducting the 12th board examinations has put the lives of students at risk.

More than 300 students have written a letter to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana to quash the proposal regarding physical conduct of examination. "The students are ready to be evaluated in any other mode including online exams or alternative evaluation," read the letter.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also raised concern about conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she fails to understand reasoning behind the Centre's decision.

A large section of students and parents have been sharing their concerns about the class 12 exams being held during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. They demand the cancellation of exams. The government will announce a final decision on June 1.

