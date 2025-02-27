New Delhi, February 26: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday refuted the claims made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda in a webcast alleging that objectionable content was played during his virtual interaction with IIT Ranchi students. The ministry said Pitroda claimed on February 22 that he was speaking at IIT Ranchi to several hundred students and someone hacked in and started playing some objectionable content, and thus, the event got disrupted. The veracity of Pitroda's purported statement could not be independently verified. ‘Do Not Own Any Land, Home or Stocks in India’: Sam Pitroda Dismisses BJP Leader NR Ramesh’s Allegations of Illegally Acquiring 12.35 Acres of Government Land in Bengaluru.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) also said that any such attempt to malign the image of the premier institution will face legal repercussions. "It is hereby clarified that there is no IIT in Ranchi. Therefore, the statement made in that video is not only baseless but also reeks of ignorance. It is pertinent to state that there is an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi. But IIIT, Ranchi, has also confirmed that Sam Pitroda has not been invited by Institute to any conference/seminar to deliver a lecture, physically or virtually,” the ministry said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night. Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi’s Aide and Congress Leader, Says ‘Threat From China Often Blown out of Proportion, Time To Recognise and Respect Country’.

"Such a reckless statement seems to be an attempt to malign the image of an extremely reputed institution of the country. This institution has stood the test of time and produced some of the brightest minds in the country. Unlike such an uninformed person, IITs reputation is built on the merit, hardwork, and achievement of many students, teachers, and academia,” the ministry said.