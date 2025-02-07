Mumbai, February 07: Ahead of the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations starting February 15, 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of the exams. The board has specified a list of permitted and prohibited items for students at examination centres. This year, CBSE has introduced severe penalties for rule violations, including a two-year suspension for those caught with electronic gadgets. Additionally, students spreading misinformation that disrupts the exam process will face disqualification for the current and next academic year. CBSE Exams 2025: CBSE Implements Stricter Rules To Prevent Cheating During Board Examinations, Will Ban Students for 2 Years if Caught Cheating, Check Official Notice.

To ensure fair conduct, all students will undergo thorough physical frisking before entering the examination hall. The official schedule states that Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025. With stringent measures in place, CBSE aims to prevent malpractice and ensure a smooth examination process. As the exam approaches, let's take a look at the list of permitted and prohibited items. CBSE Board Exams 2025 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, Class 12 Exams To Release Soon at cbse.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Schedule Online.

List of Permitted Items:

Admit card and school identity card,

Stationery (pens, pencils, erasers, rulers) in a transparent pouch,

Analogue watch (non-digital),

Transparent water bottle,

Metro card, bus pass, and money.

List of Prohibited Items:

Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, and electronic gadgets,

Textual material, handwritten notes, and log tables,

Calculators, pen drives, and electronic pens,

Wallets, handbags, and any personal food items (except for diabetic students),

Any item that could aid in unfair means.

CBSE has urged students to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Any violation of the rules could lead to severe consequences, including disqualification or suspension from future exams. Students are advised to carefully review the list of permitted and prohibited items and arrive at the examination centre well-prepared.

