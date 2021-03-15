Raipur, March 15: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) declared the result for the State Service (Prelims) Examination 2020. The CGPSC Prelims result 2020 was declared on Sunday on the official website of the commission. Candidates can check the results online at psc.cg.gov.in. A total of 2763 candidates have been shortlisted in the exam. UPSC NDA, NAE Final Results 2020 Declared: 533 Candidates Qualify; Check Result at upsc.gov.in.

Now, they will have to appear in the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam. The CGPSC Prelims result 2020 was conducted on February 14 this year. The Chhattisgarh PSC Mains Exam 2020-21 is scheduled to be held in June. The main exam will be conducted on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021. Chhattisgarh Police Recruit 13 Transgenders as Constables.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the "Result" tab and click on the link that reads, "WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2020 (14-03-2021)"

A pdf format of the CGPSC Prelims result 2020 will appear.

Aspirants can check their roll number using Ctrl+F.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2020-21 will be released 10 days before the exam by the commission. Candidates have been asked to check the official website for further details. There are a total of 143 vacancies that are to be filed. These vacancies are under various departments, including State Civil Service, State Police Service and Chhattisgarh Finance Service.

