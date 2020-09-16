New Delhi, September 16: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Tuesday released the CLAT 2020 admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the CNLU - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 28.

The CNLU will not consider any request to change the exam centre other than mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are required to show their admit cards along with a medical self-declaration form. CLAT 2020 Exams Postponed Amid Row Over JEE, NEET; September 28 Announced as New Date, Check Timings.

Download Admit Cards By Following These Steps:

Candidates Should Visit the official site of the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in Select the blue-coloured tab saying, For details about CLAT 2020 “Click Here.” A new page will be opened where candidates are required to log in. Candidates are required to enter their details, such as their registered mobile number and password to log in. CLAT 2020 admit card will be displayed. Candidates can download the admit card and take a print out.

Here is the Direct Link to Down Admit Cards:

The exam will be conducted through a centre-based, online computer-based test on September 28. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on September 7. However, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the exam was postponed to September 28. ISRO Cancels Young Scientists' Programme 'Yuvika 2020' Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases.

The eligibility criteria to appear for the CLAT 2020 Under Graduate Entrance exam is 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45 percent marks. For the Post Graduate Entrance exam, the candidate should have an LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

