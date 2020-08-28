New Delhi, August 28: Amod row over the JEE Main and NEET UG dates, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been deferred. A statement issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities on Friday confirmed the postponement of the exams, which were earlier slated for September 7. The entrance examination has now been rescheduled on September 28. ISRO Cancels Young Scientists' Programme 'Yuvika 2020' Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases.

A statement issued by the Consortium of Law varsities confirmed that the decision to defer the exams was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation. Since the state of West Bengal has imposed a hard lockdown on September 7, and Bihar will continue to remain under lockdown till September 6, it was decided to defer the exams, the officials were reported as saying.

The timing for the CLAT 2020 exams were also released. Officials said the test would be conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon. Lakhs of students are registered to appear for the examinations - the marks of which form basis for admission to one of the 22 state-run law universities.

Students had also sought the deferment of CLAT exams as the dates were clashing with the Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (IPMAT) and Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The two key entrance exams were also scheduled on September 7.

